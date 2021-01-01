Lofty Oval Linear Pendant Light by Varaluz - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (268N06SL)

The Lofty Oval Linear Pendant Light was designed in 2016. The Lofty Oval Linear Pendant Light is a strikingly beautiful light fixture that boasts an elegant mixture of industrial and warmth. Made from a marriage of hand-forged recycled steel and dark-stained wood, this modern pendant light showcases the beauty of mixing materials. When illuminated, this decorative pendant light casts ambient light that is perfect for use in an entryway, dining room, kitchen, bedroom or living room. Varaluz, started in 2006 in Las Vegas, creates beautifully handcrafted, eco-friendly lighting. Their contemporary designs emphasize individuality and creativity and use recycled, reclaimed, natural and sustainable materials. With pieces like the elegant, mysterious Masquerade 1 Light Teardrop Mini Pendant Light and the sophisticated Barcelona 9-Light Chandelier, the designs that Varaluz lighting creates are unique, intriguing and vibrant. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Steel with Zebrawood