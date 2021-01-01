Loft Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (302573-1011)

Hubbardton Forges Loft Outdoor Wall Light provides soft, diffused lighting to exterior spaces of contemporary living areas while showcasing its elevated classic lantern design. The sconces outer frame work is crafted from steel, giving the piece a definite heft and durability and a resistance to the harshest of weather environments. Within the frame work is a glass cylinder wich houses the incandescent lamping (not included), enabling the piece to radiate a warm, ambient light. The piece is elongated into a conical shape to allow for a more streamlined profile. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Conical. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting