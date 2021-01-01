This mid-century modern inspired Desk will be at home in your living room, bedroom or home office. Two full-extension drawers are accented with a fine-weave rattan inlay and a gold pull. Metal extension glides ensure smooth drawer movement. This Desk is crafted with a blend of solid and manufactured wood. The angled pine solid wood legs are easy to clean under. All surfaces including the back are fully finished. Atlantic Loft and Luv 34.63-in Brown Modern/Contemporary Pine Computer Desk | 38408145