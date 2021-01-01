From tech lighting
Lody 4 Light Vanity Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (700BCLDY4N-LED930)
Advertisement
The Lody 4 Light Vanity Light from Tech Lighting is the ideal solution for modern bathrooms, providing mid-century appeal. A minimalist styled backplate and crossbar support the teardrop-shaped lights. Constructed from steel, this product will withstand the harsh test of time gracefully. This fixtures diffusers, which cover the bottom portion of the teardrop lights, are made from acrylic to ensure the high-quality light from the LED lamps gets evenly dispersed around the room with no glares or dark spots. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Cone. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel