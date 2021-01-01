From lark manor
Locksley 9 Piece Butterfly Leaf Solid Wood Rubberwood Dining Set
Advertisement
This 9 piece dining room table set with one table and 8 kitchen chairs. This stunning dining room set is reminiscent of classic missionary design and adds a classy, modern touch to any kitchen area or dining area. Top-notch dining set which made from 100% Asian hardwood. Simply no MDF, veneer, laminate include with our items. The table features integrated 18 in self-storage extension leaf which can be stored right beneath the tabletop. The rectangle-shaped table is finished in a pleasant, high sheen black which is easy to care for and polish. This table features sturdy square legs with carved design and plenty of space for individual comfort. The panel back chairs are perfect for both formal and casual social gatherings. 9-piece dinette set with a single dining table and 8 solid wood kitchen chairs finished in luxurious black color.