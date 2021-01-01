From bottega veneta
Bottega Veneta Lock Metal Sunglasses in Metallic Gold
Bottega Veneta Lock Metal Sunglasses in Metallic Gold Metal frames. Made in Italy. Lens measures approx 59mm. Bridge measures approx 15mm. Arm measures approx 145mm. Adjustable nose pads. Includes cleaning cloth and hardshell leather case. BOTT-WA150. BV1127S-006. About the designer: Heritage brand Bottega Veneta has been a symbol of impeccable Italian craftsmanship and sophisticated luxury since it was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1966. Creative Director Daniel Lee works closely with the brand’s master artisans to preserve house codes while incorporating his own perspective to create timeless handbags, footwear and ready-to-wear. The hand-woven leather pieces are made using the iconic intrecciato technique – a prime example of a brand’s philosophy that favors construction over conspicuous logos.