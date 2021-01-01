From quoizel
Quoizel LND437 Landings 4 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier Mottled Cocoa Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Quoizel LND437 Landings 4 Light 37" Wide Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with plated glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with dimmable incandescent or LED bulbsIncludes (4) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsComes with a manufacturer warranty of 1 year for electronic parts and 2 years for the finishDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Width: 37"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 16.5 lbsCord Length: 96"Canopy Width: 12"Canopy Depth: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Mottled Cocoa