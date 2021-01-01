From gracie oaks
Llewellyn 2 Drawer Nightstand
This 2 Drawer Nightstand will add more than just function to your bedroom! This bedroom side staple comes with two, spacious drawers; perfect for keeping all of your belongings neatly stored away. The top drawer is felt lined, which means you can store your more delicate belongings without worry. The bottom drawer features a dust-proofing layer to help protect your belongings. The unique finish on this nightstand is very striking with the framing in a dark chocolate color, while the drawer fronts are a complementary lighter finish. Completing the look are the dark nickel drawer pulls and square feet.