See By Chloe Lizzi Bootie in Cognac. - size 37 (also in 38) See By Chloe Lizzi Bootie in Cognac. - size 37 (also in 38) Suede upper with manmade sole. Made in Spain. Leather lining. Side zipper closure. Embroidered detail at lower vamp. Western-inspired stitching. Stacked heel. Approx 32mm/ 1.25 inch heelApprox 150mm/ 6 inch shaft. SEEB-WZ288. SB37091A. Launched in 2001, See by Chloe is a more relaxed and casual response to the success of the pieces to its elegant sister brand Chloe. See by Chloe has grown into a complete ready-to-wear line that has found favor by adding an urban edge to feminine tailoring.