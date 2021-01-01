From ted baker
Ted Baker Liyra
Add a cool biker style boot to your wardrobe with the smooth and sleek leather Ted Baker Liyra featuring gold-tone hardware, a side buckle detail, zip closure, and chunky traction outsole. This worldly biker boot can be worn with trousers as stylishly as it can be worn with a mini skirt. Biker style ankle boot. Lace-up style with inner zipper for easy on and off wear. Side buckle detail. Gold-tone hardware. Ted Baker branded. Durable, gripped rubber outsole for traction. Leather upper and insole. Leather and synthetic lining. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Shaft: 6 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.