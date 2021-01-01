Living Room Rectangular Dining Table

This dining table with hollow design can bring a rustic flair to your space.This table is designed of chic and concise style, which features retro look and clean lines. The dining table is made of MDF and particle board with strong load-bearing capacity. And its thick frame enhances the stability. Spacious desktop provides ample space for placing daily necessities and decorations on it. What's more, the smooth surface and special hollow-out design make the table easy to clean. Our dining table is a great choice for you! If you are looking for a dining table, don't hesitate to buy this one!