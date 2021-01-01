MF Studio Living Room Accent Chair Sofa Chair Lounge Chair with Metal Leg for Home Office Study Living Room Vanity Bedroom,Brown，Delivered Within 3-5 Working Days

Product Description:Our accent sofa chair is made of high quality sturdy steel frame so it is more durable and stable. Easy to care soft leather material makes It still holding up great and stays nice and soft after clean. Padded seat and pillow provide extra comfort when you have a rest. Low lounge sofa design bring style and grace to your living room, the whole family can enjoyTechnical Specifications:Dimension: seat width: 20", seat depth: 20", back height:21"Material: Steel frame/ Soft leatherColor: Brown / Saddle brownLoading Capacity: 300lbsCleaning and Maintenance1.Easy to clean, rust resistant. No special maintenance2.Check stability regularly. Screws may loosen and need to be tightened