Living Room 3 Piece Sofa Couch Set,3 Seats Loveseat Single Chair Sectional Sofa Set,Black

$898.52
In stock
Description

Description A contemporary update on a classic design, this sectional and matching ottoman set anchors any living room or den in transitional style. Founded on a solid pine wood frame, this design strikes a spacious L-shaped silhouette with a wedge-shaped back and chiseled resin feet. Designer polyester upholstery envelops the sofa for a linen-like feel, while pocketed springs and foam cushioning offers comfortable support. Weights & Dimensions sofa:  33'' H x 80'' W x 29'' D Sofa Weight： 107 lbs Sofa Weight Capacity：  500 lbs Loveseat：  33'' H x 55.3'' W x 29'' D Loveseat Weight：  81 lbs Loveseat Weight Capacity：  400 lbs Chair:  33'' H x 32.7'' W x 29'' D Chair Weight:  64 lbs Chair Weight Capacity:  250 lbs Clearance from Floor to Bottom:  4.5" Arm Height:  23.6" Package Size/Weight Box1: 31"x26"x23" / 66.14 lb Box2: 46"x23"x21" / 83.78 lb Box3:  68"x23"x17" / 110.23 lb Overall Product Weight:  252 lbs Specifications Pieces Included:   1 Loveseat, 1 Sofa, and 1 Armchair Upholstery Material:   Polyester Blend Frame Material: Solid Wood Leg Material:  Plastic Seat Construction:   Pocket Spring Seat Fill Material:  Foam and inner spring Back Fill Material:  Foam Seating Capacity:  6 Product Care:  Spot clean with a damp cloth, Steam clean Arm Type:   Flared Arms Back Type:  Cushion back Removable Cushions:   Yes Supplier Intended and Approved Use:  Residential Use Country of Origin:  Viet Nam Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding.

