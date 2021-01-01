Living District Wallace 3 Light Dark Copper Brown Pendant, Dark Copper Brown

Like a gyroscope creating its own stability, Wallace collection hanging fixtures will effortlessly balance out a variety of furnishings within the modern décor of an office, bedroom, or kitchen. The Iron frame in a dark-copper brown finish swings from a chain and circular mounting fixture. Rings within rings create the gyroscope look, while clear royal-cut Crystal teardrop pendants dangle from the bobéches and curlicues Inside the sphere. Candle-like exposed bulbs (Not included) complete the steampunk effect. Ideal for reading spaces as well!