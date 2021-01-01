From h:ours
h:ours Livia Skirt in Tan. - size XS (also in S)
h:ours Livia Skirt in Tan. - size XS (also in S) h:ours Livia Skirt in Tan. - size XS (also in S) 92% poly 8% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Ruched fabric at sides. Tulip hem. Skirt measures approx 18 in length at shortest hem and 24 in length at longest hem. Imported. HURR-WQ83. HOQ109 S20. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.