UltraCruz Livestock Shampoo, 32-oz bottle
Get your four-legged friend spotless, at least for the time being with UltraCruz Livestock Shampoo. This specially formulated shampoo contains a unique blend of natural cleansing agents enriched with proteins, vitamins, moisturizers and emollients. Crafted to clean your barnyard buddy’s hair without stripping out any natural oils, the gentle formula removes dirt and debris from his coat while softening his hair. It’s lightly scented with sage, chamomile and peppermint extracts to set your dude at ease while you build up a rich and foamy lather. He’ll love the feeling of strong healthy hair and you’ll love the shimmer and shine of his coat.