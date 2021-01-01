From fomako
Live Ponytail Palm Indoor Bonsai Tree6 Years Old 12quot to 20quot Tall with Decorative Container Small
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Contents: bonsai, decorative container (assorted styles & colors), soil, Care instructions Species: the ponytail palm has a unique feature in the swollen base of the trunk, which is where it stores a reserve of water making it highly tolerant to drought. The texture of the trunk looks and feels like an elephants foot from which clusters of long strap-like leaves arch and droop gracefully from the trunk giving the impression of a tropical palm. Age/size/Care: your Small 6 Year old bonsai will arrive between 12' To 20' Tall in a 6' Container and will perform best indoors (See detailed care instructions in images) Uses: Ideal mothers day gift, office & cubicle dcor or a centerpiece for any kitchen Table, desktop, window plant or outdoor dcor. : Your bonsai tree has been grown in a state-of-the-art greenhouse under precisely controlled conditions to achieve optimum health. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied with