Rizzy Home Taupe Liv 5 ft 3 in x 7 ft 6 in Area Rug

Rizzy Home Liv 5 Ft 3 In X 7 Ft 6 In Area Rug. The Panache collections from Rizzy Home features stunning designs ranging from updated Traditional to Modern created to fit perfectly into today's trends! Using a wide variety of shades in today’s hottest colors, the blues, grays and cream accents make every rug from Panache on point for today’s consumer. Power loomed in India using their exclusive new yarn, ZIRLON, to have the rich look and soft feel of wool with the clean ability and affordability of traditional synthetic fibers.