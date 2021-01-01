From south shore furniture
Little Smileys 6-Drawer Double Dresser, Espresso
The classic-style Little Smileys collection, which features multiple storage spaces, both open and closed, is oh-so-appealing! Its wealth of detail including recessed sides, grooved upper drawers and wooden knobs will lend a look of charm to your child's room. The older they get, the more clothes they want to have! You need some handy, long lasting storage solutions - which is why we're offering you the roomy Little Smileys dresser with 6 drawers. The unisex design means you can keep it in the family for years to come. Combine it with the other products in this collection! Details: Wooden knobs Decorative groove on top drawer and recessed sides for a transitional style Metal drawer slides Meets or exceeds all North American safety standards Accessories not included Requires complete assembly by 2 adults (tools not included) Packaging tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment Made in North America with non-toxic laminated particleboard 5 year quality guarantee Product dimensions: 53.3 (W) x 17 (D) x 32.5 (H), 104.0 lbs.