Lithium LED Flush Mount/Wall Sconce by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (FM-200118EM-CS-BN)

The Lithium Round LED Round Flush Mount Ceiling Light from WAC Lighting possesses a contemporary yet minimalist quality that enables it to complement a wide variety of established motifs understatedly. Its aluminum construction is durable and has enabled it to earn an ETL damp listing, allowing it to illuminate bathrooms and kitchens as well as bedrooms and hallways. The acrylic diffuser ensures that the LED light is dispersed evenly around the room, eliminating hotspots and shadows. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel