From national proav
Litespan LED Bright Reading and Craft Floor Lamp - Modern Standing Pole Light & Gooseneck - Dimmable, Adjustable Task Lighting Great in Sewing.
Advertisement
PERFECT HOBBY OR OFFICE LIGHT: This standing lamp is perfect for the hobbyist. See small details and minute color contrast with it's 6,000K cool white light. The Litespan is perfect for arts & crafts, reading, sewing, wood working, and any other hobby that needs the perfect lighting. You can also keep this lamp in your garage for a bright light to help you see your work with the same light as natural daylight. NATURAL DAYLIGHT LED FLOOR LAMP: It produces 6,000K natural daylight spectrum white light with an output of 2,000 lumens, This lamp includes a 12 Watt power saving LED light with a 20 year life - you will never have to replace a bulb. LEDs produce no heat, so they outlast short lived, energy wasting halogen, CFL, or incandescent lighting Save money and energy while enjoying long lasting bright light. MINIMALIST CONTEMPORARY DESIGN, PLUS GOOSENECK & DIMMABLE - The Litespan is available in 5 colors and adds a nice touch to any room from cozy traditional to cutting