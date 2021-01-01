ADIDAS Lite Racer Byd 2.0 Slip-On Sneaker, Size 7 in Focus Olive/focus Olive/carbon at Nordstrom Rack

Simplicity, versatility and comfort. Lace up these running-inspired shoes on action-filled days. They're quick to slip on when you're racing out the door. The rubber outsole gives you traction on slippery and uneven surfaces. A Cloudfoam midsole is for a soft feel and all-day cushioning. This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. 50% of the upper is recycled content. No virgin polyester. Round toe Lace-up style Cushioned insole White sole Textile upper, manmade sole Imported