Mr. Christmas 22" Lit Nostalgic Ceramic Figure - Reindeer
You'll feel like you were transported to Christmas' past as soon as you see this LED Reindeer by Mr. Christmas. This 22" wide Reindeer is as cute as can be adorned with a bright LED holiday wreath around his neck. The ceramic construction comes to life with hand-painted details and vintage-inspired charm. Multi-colored LED gumdrop bulbs adorn the wreath with a big red traditional Christmas bow. This fun decoration is adapter operated, making for easy setup and everyday use. Display it on your mantel, buffet, counter, tabletop or windowsill. Wherever you put it, it's sure to capture the spirit of the season. Take your holiday decor to the next level with this adorable LED Reindeer perfect for any room of the house.