Lister Newridge Standard Bookcase

Books, picture frames, and knickknacks remain a staple in everyone's home. A low horizontal bookshelf can be a wonderful addition to such items. It's easy to keep your space organized with the NewRidge Home low bookcase. Made from real wood and MDF, it is solid, durable and timeless. Offered in three colors, anyone will fit easily into your decor. Free from doors or cabinets you can add decorative elements for a pop of color or to draw attention to that special binding. Slightly elevated off the floor it will be easy to vacuum or sweep underneath. Color: Washed Gray