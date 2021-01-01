Cats By The Gift Castle Listens To Metal-Funny Cat Music Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Cat moms or dads who love heavy metal have kitties that listen to your favorite music as well. If your feline hates it, they will probably hide. This item would be excellent for any metalhead or cat lover you know. Order your My Cat Listens To Metal Music item today and have it ready for your next house party. Hopefully, your feline doesn't go crazy if you decide to blast your stereo for the neighborhood to hear. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only