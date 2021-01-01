Liskeard 56.5" Round Arm Sofa Bed
Description
Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and wood legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery.Features:Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and wood legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholstery,An attractive, practical piece to brighten up any spaceAssembly RequiredAbout 45 MinutesProduct Type: SofaDesign: Sofa BedReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Blue Polyester ): BlueUpholstery Color (Fabric: White Polyester): WhiteUpholstery Color (Fabric: Gray Polyester): GrayLeg Color: BlackPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDF;Coil SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoTufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: YesNumber of Toss Pillows: 2Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Clean with dry cloth.Durability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Round ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 300Weight Capacity Per Seat: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: Foam Density: Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalJoinery: Mattress Type: Memory FoamMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: Component Connector: Brackets/Clips Not NeededCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 2Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsBHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Enviro