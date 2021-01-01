Lisette 2 Piece Velvet Living Room Set
Description
Features:Modern living room sofa classic style sofa set Is the perfect addition to any living room. Nailhead trim outlines its soft rolled arms to complete the classic look with a dash of distinction. Super sturdy eucalyptus wood frame and solid rubber legs make the sofa sets for the living room can support the largest weight, added stability, and durability. Comfortable cushion fine linen material, Seat cushions filled with high resilience foam, and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.Easy to assemble. Assemble needed all the pieces just slide together in minutes. Instructions and tools included, Loveseats are a great alternative to a large sofa or couch set in your living room area. Easy cleaning, easy to clean after daily use.Solid and durableFit in any deco stylePieces Included: 1 Sofa, 1 loveseatNumber of Pieces Included: 2Design: StandardMattress Size: Mattress Included: Reclining Type: Reclining Pieces: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Position Lock: Upholstery Material: VelvetGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Black Velvet): BlackUpholstery Color (Fabric: Blue Velvet): BluePattern: Solid ColorSeat Construction: Sinuous SpringsSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: SpongeBack Fill Material: CottonBack Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Frame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: WoodLeg Color: BrownSeating Capacity: 5Weight Capacity: 600Product Care: Wipe gently with a dry cloth dampened with waterArm Type: Square ArmsBack Type: Cushion backTufted Cushions: NoNailhead Trim: YesStorage Included: NoRemovable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: Seat;BackRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Built-in USB Port: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: Worn/FadeDurability: Mildew ResistantSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Metallic: BrassCustom Product: Foam Density: 1.4 lbs./cu. ft. and underCushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesCleaning Code: Cushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoADA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoBS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CALGreen Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certifi