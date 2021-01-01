Liscia Loafer - Brown - 40.5 - Also in: 37, 38.5, 36, 41, 39.5, 35, 35.5, 38, 39, 40

Translated literally, liscia means smooth in italian and the liscia loafer is exactly that, with only 4 visible stitches on either side of the vamp. Hand made in italy of a sachetto construction, which gives the style a soft, bendable quality. The liscia has the comfort of a slipper and the looks of a shoe, with the angled toe somehow managing to appear both pointy and square. Designed specifically to be worn both indoors and out, these loafers look chic with pretty much everything from your favorite jeans to dresses and suiting. Check out the black nappa and black & white nappa versions too.