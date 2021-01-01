Alpha-H Liquid Gold Ultimate Perfecting Mask with Ferulic & Lactic Acids By Alpha-H in White

What It Is: Replicating the benefits associated with micro-needling and chemical peels, this at-home mask is designed to remove dead cells, refine pores, and accelerate the skin renewal process. What It Does: With 15% glycolic acid, this formula works to smooth and refine uneven tone and texture while helping to stimulate skin renewal by encouraging the natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid. Lactic acid helps enhance hydration and resilience, as ferulic acid works to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation. With a nourishing shea butter base enriched with probiotics, it also helps strengthen your skin barrier and balance its microbiome to promote a healthier complexion that feels softer, smoother, and more radiant. How to use: Apply to clean, dry skin on your face, neck, and chest, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 5 minutes before removing with a warm, damp wash cloth. 10 minutes is the maximum application time for beginners, start with no more than 3-5 minutes on your first few uses. For best results, use weekly. Key Ingredients * Glycolic Acid: Glycolic acid is often used as an exfoliating agent, shedding dead cells to promote a smooth, polished complexion. Being the smallest molecule of the alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) family, it's believed to be more readily absorbed by the skin, producing quicker results. Often found in anti-aging products and rejuvenating peels, it can alleviate treat dullness, uneven skin tone, and the appearance of fine lines. About Alpha-H Alpha-H is on a mission to transform your skin, build its resilience, and safeguard its health and vitality. Sustainably made on Australia's Gold Coast, their corrective solutions address a range of concerns from blemishes and hyperpigmentation, to dullness and aging with clean formulas that combine the benefits of clinically proven actives and antioxidant-rich botanicals.