Get the support you need with the Calvin Klein Underwear Liquid Touch Lightly Lined Scoop Bra QF5681. Lightly lined scoop neck bra. Adjustable crisscross straps. 62% nylon, 38% elastane. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 10 in Chest Measurement: 24 in Sleeve Length: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 32B. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.