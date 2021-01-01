From ybf beauty
ybf beauty Liquid Star Shadow - Magnetic Moonlight
ybf Beauty Liquid Star Shadow What It Is Thinner than cream, these lustrous shadows leave no mess under your lids and dry within moments so you can swipe them on and glow. What You Get .11 fl. oz. Liquid Star Shadow (choice of Magnetic Moonlight, Beaming Beige, Supernova Spice, Stellar Sienna, Asteroid Amethyst, Galaxy Gold, Retrograde Rose, or Cosmic Coco) What It Does ybf's Liquid Star Shadows are creative liquid eyeshadows that go from liquid to solid With our flat paddle brush, you can easily apply to your lids and then blend out with your fingertips. How to Use Smooth the shadow over your lid as a base color and blend out with your finger tip. If you want more drama, apply a second shade in your crease and outer corner of your eye and blend out to create definition and depth.