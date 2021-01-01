From prepsolutions
PrepSolutions Liquid Measuring Cup, 1 Cup, Clear
LIQUID MEASURING CUP: This liquid measuring cup features easy-to-read markings for cups, ounces and milliliters, as well as top-read markings for smaller measurements like teaspoon and tablespoon. DURABLE & DISHWASHER SAFE: This measuring cup is made of dishwasher safe, shatterproof, clear Tritan material. It features a handle with pour spout & easy to read measurements in standard & metric FOOD PREP MADE EASY: We offer kitchen accessories that make food preparation faster, easier & more enjoyable, from fruit & veggie choppers to measuring spoons & cups & collapsible storage bowls. STYLISH DESIGN & SOLID FUNCTIONALITY: Our philosophy is simple—offer stylish designs with no-nonsense functionality. We understand the kitchen is the heart of the home, where family & friends connect. INNOVATING KITCHEN ESSENTIALS: We boast over 40 years of innovating kitchen products & housewares with unique gadgets & tools for food preparation plus thoughtfully designed food storage containers. material type: Plastic, Weight: 0.15 Pounds, Manufacturer: Progressive International