From softsoap
Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap, Aquarium Series - 16.9 fluid ounces (4 Pack)
Advertisement
Clear, liquid hand soap formula with a light, fresh scent Rich lathering soap for mild and gentle cleaning that washes away dirt and bacteria Light moisturizers keep skin feeling smooth and soft Dermatologist tested and pH balanced hand wash formula that helps retain skin's natural moisture Biodegradable cleaning ingredients and recyclable bottle for an eco-friendly formula; paraben free and formulated without phthalates Makes a great bathroom or kitchen hand soap Pack of 4 refillable hand soap pumps with 16.9 fluid ounces in each bottle; a total of 67.6 fluid ounces