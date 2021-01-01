Drybar Liquid Glass Smoothing Shampoo, Blanc Scent, 8.5 fl. oz.

Advertisement
Drybar's Liquid Glass Smoothing Shampoo is a rich yet lightweight formula that cleanses hair and helps provide a smooth, shiny, frizz-free finish. Great for all hair types. THE GOOD STUFF: Vegan Keratin, a highly moisturizing protein, helps seal, reinforce and smooth the hair cuticle. Neroli Oil smoothes, helps prevent frizz and provides a high-shine, glossy finish. Murumuru Butter helps soften and improve hair manageability without weighing it down HOW TO USE: Massage a generous dollop into wet hair from roots to ends. Rinse well. Repeat if needed. No parabens, sulfates, or phthalates Cruelty free, no animal testing Created for the perfect blowout. Our philosophy is simple: Focus on one thing and be the best at it. For us that's blowouts! We created a full line of hair products and tools to achieve and maintain the perfect blowout.