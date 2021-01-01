Almay Liquid Eyeliner - 223 Black Pearl - 0.08 fl oz

Advertisement
You won't be able to take your eyes off this gorgeously inky, easy-to-apply liquid eyeliner with a touch of pretty pearlescence. Our liquid liner formula is powerful and inky, with a touch of pearlescence. The "inkwell" bottle design delivers fresh color with every dip of the brush. We designed the flexible tip so you're always in control; it's precise and easy to glide along your lashes. You get smooth, skip-proof color; the formula, in fact, wears all day—up to 10 hours! Ophthalmologist tested, so you know it's suitable for your sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. As always, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, clean, and cruelty free. Directions for Use: To draw a fine line, press lightly. Press more firmly for a bolder line. For subtle definition, draw a thin line as close as you can to your lash line. Start at the inner corners and extend to the outer corners. For a wide-eyed look, line the outer third of your eyes only. For classic cat eyes, extend the outer corners into feline flicks. Thicken the outer edges of the line by going over it until you're looking as dramatic as you please. Color: 223 Black Pearl.