From modern artistic abstract aesthetic art device case
Liquid Drip Modern Abstract Art Retro Style Color Royale Tote Bag
Super nice and unique abstract modern artistic style Liquid Drip device case ROYALE in Soft Red Blue Sage and Teal. Retro art style with a modern abstract twist. Modern Abstract device case color collection. Vintage feel. Features Colored liquid drips overlapping, Soft Red Blue Sage and Teal. Aesthetic modern color tones. Features style buzzword. Liquid Swirl Drip overlap pattern. Abstract pattern. Modern pattern. Perfect for the modern man or women with style. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.