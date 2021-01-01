Modern Artistic Abstract Aesthetic Art Device Case Liquid Drip Modern Abstract Art Retro Style Color Royale Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Super nice and unique abstract modern artistic style Liquid Drip device case ROYALE in Soft Red Blue Sage and Teal. Retro art style with a modern abstract twist. Modern Abstract device case color collection. Vintage feel. Features Colored liquid drips overlapping, Soft Red Blue Sage and Teal. Aesthetic modern color tones. Features style buzzword. Liquid Swirl Drip overlap pattern. Abstract pattern. Modern pattern. Perfect for the modern man or women with style. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only