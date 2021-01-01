From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Lipton 18 in. x 18 in. Walnut Brown Wood Octagon Decorative Tray
Bring modern glam style into your home with this octagon-shaped decorative accent tray with brushed metal handles. Place this charming tray on your entrance console table as a trinket tray to hold your keys and mail as you come and go. This octagon tray is spacious enough to hold documents or file folders on a home office desk. This tray can also be used as a decorative accent on an ottoman to hold your beverages or on your vanity for makeup organization. This decorative tray is constructed of wood with a walnut woodgrain finish and matte metal handles. The tray measures 18 in. wide x 18 in. deep and stands 3.25 in. H. Bring a chic and glamorous decorative accent into your home with this beautiful modern tray. Color: Walnut Brown.