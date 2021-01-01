From modway
Modway Lippa 40" Mid-Century Modern Dining Table with Round Top in Gold White
MODERN TABLE - A defining piece for modern style, Lippa's distinctive look and minimalistic silhouette are complemented by its organic shape, creating an iconic dining table with a contemporary twist DINING ROOM UPDATE - Ideal for a breakfast nook, kitchen, or dining room, the circular dining table boasts a retro look that's fun and functional. At 40 inches wide, Lippa comfortably fits two chairs LASTING CONSTRUCTION - Designed with everyday use in mind, the round tabletop features a durable chip-resistant white lacquered finish over MDF and sits atop a sturdy powder-coated aluminum metal base DINING TABLE MEASUREMENTS - Refresh your décor with this versatile mid-century modern dining table. Product Dimensions: 39.5"L x 39.5"W x 28.5"H; Base Dimensions: 23.5"W