From rms beauty
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Glow Quad Mini
Advertisement
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Glow Quad Mini: This adorable, practically weightless compact has everything you need for the most flattering glow. You get three lip-and-cheek pigments—pale coral-pink, poppy red, and dusty-rose-nude—as well as a cream luminizer in blush-pink-champagne. All four shades work with any skin tone, and they’re made with moisturizing organic oils like coconut and cocoa-seed butter, so they smooth on easily and leave skin with an irresistibly dewy sheen. Mix the shades to create your own custom color, apply them with your fingers or a brush (the luminizer is especially gorgeous smoothed at the Cupid’s bow, along the bridge of the nose, and across the brow bones), and refresh as needed.0.08 oz.