From rms beauty
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Glow Quad Mini - lost angel (2.4 g.)
Advertisement
RMS Beauty's Lip2Cheek Glow Quad Mini adds a pop of color and luminous highlight to your makeup look. Versatile and easy to use, this mini lip, cheek and highlighter set complements the skin and can be worn alone, mixed or layered for lush lips, naturally blushed cheeks and a complexion that glows.Lip2Cheek Glow Quad Mini includes:lost angel lip2cheek: a seductive coral pink shade with lush golden undertones. beloved lip2cheek: a true red shade with just a hint of poppy. spell lip2cheek: a modern nude dusty shade. rose champagne rosé luminizer: a blushed-pink dewiness with hints of champagne.Key Ingredients:Wildcrafted Buriti Oil: native to Brazil, buriti oil is rich with vitamins that offer super potent antioxidant protectionShea Butter: originating from the seeds of the African karite tree, unrefined organic shea butter hydrates, conditions and repairsOrganic Cocoa Seed Butter: a natural, nourishing moisturizer - rich in antioxidants and fatty acidsOrganic Coconut Oil: extracted from fresh coconuts without the use of heat or chemical solvents, our certified organic, raw coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer that helps soften and soothe the skinCastor Seed Oil: rich in fatty acids, castor seed oil is a great source of hydration and helps soothe the skinKey Benefits:Portable palette for easy, on-the-go useIncludes three lip2cheek shades and a luminizerOffers a double duty of moisturizing color while awakening the skin