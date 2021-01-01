DuWop Cosmetics Lip Venom Lip Plumping Balm - Original

A powerful lip gloss that enhances the natural color and shape of the lips. Lips become plumper, softer and flushed with a naturally rosy hue. Our special blend of essential oils, cinnamon, wintergreen, and ginger, increases circulation which results in fuller lips. Jojoba and avocado oils condition and moisturize while supplying intense shine, leaving the lips looking gorgeously drenched. Comes in a glass tube with an easy-to-apply applicator wand. Duwop products are vegan and certified cruelty-free.