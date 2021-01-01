A multi-functional lip formula, infused with a blend of vitamins and butters to smooth and volumize lips while leaving them wet and vibrant. It leaves lips looking fuller, plumper, and ultra-soft for an alluring, youthful-looking lips. Design house: Laura Mercier. Series: Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Lipstick. Beauty group: Lips. Size: 0.12 oz. Color: Red Velvet. Barcode: 736150141484. Lip Parfait Creamy Colourbalm - Red Velvet by Laura Mercier for Women - 0.12 oz Lipstick.