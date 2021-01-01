From armani
Lip Magnet Liquid Lipstick 504
This weightless, long-lasting, matte liquid lipstick leaves lips with a smudge-proof, ultra-matte finish. The formula is four times thinner and has twice as much color as a traditional lipstick. It delivers eight-hour wear, and its unique, slim, quill applicator design gives ideal precision for a perfect lip contour. Lip Magnet proves that when it comes to matte, you can't be too rich or too thin. Highly concentrated with pigment for deep, opulent color, this full coverage formula features a breakthrough texture that glides on like a lightweight lip gloss and dries to a weightless, breathable, smudge-resistant film. Born backstage during an Armani Fashion Show, Lip Magnet was created when International Makeup Artist, Linda Cantello, mixed two iconic beauty products together. She wanted to finish the model's lips with a color pigment that had the weightlessness and fluidity of Maestro Fusion Foundation and the vibrant color of Lip Maestro.