From nyx professional makeup
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Lip Lingerie Push-Up Long Lasting Plumping Lipstick - Exotic (Warm Mahogany Red)
Plumping Matte Nude Lipstick: NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Push up features a gentle plumping complex formula that makes it easy to line, fill and plump your lips with long lasting matte lipstick like a pro Push Up Pro Shape Lip Crayon: Featuring a retractable pro shaped bullet design with a built in sharpener for matte lipstick coverage with lip liner like precision, this lipstick crayon plumps lips with matte nude color without feeling dry Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more