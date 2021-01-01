From too faced

Too Faced Lip Injection Liquid Lipstick Longwear Power Plumping Cream Liquid Lipstick - Give 'Em Lip (3 mL / 0.10 Fl. Oz.)

$26.00
In stock
Buy at toofacedcosmetics

Description

Longwear Power Plumping Cream Liquid Lipstick

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com