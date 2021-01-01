From frisco
Frisco Lion Plush Squeaky Dog Toy
Your pup will feel like the king of the whole jungle with this fun-loving lion by their side! This adorable lion makes playtime extra cozy with its plush, soft cover and extra noisy with not one, but two built-in squeakers that dogs love to squish. With a nylon lining and a touchable texture too, this toy is dog-friendly and up for whatever, whether they're ready to play or looking for a cuddle buddy. Toss, squeak, repeat, or simply snooze away!