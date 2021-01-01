Lio Wall Sconce by Vistosi - Color: White (LIOPP50-000BC-CRBCE261UL)

Advertisement
The Lio Wall Sconce by Vistosi features a rounded, elegant design made from glass. With crystal and white finishing the glass, the fixture can be used in modern designs in bedrooms and living rooms. The fixture creates ambient lighting on any wall space. Vistosi, based in Treviso, Italy, is a lighting company whose history in Venetian glassmaking dates back to the 16th century. With a characteristic blend of industry, creativity and tradition, Vistosi invests in new production methods to create Italian lighting with uplifting artistry. Their products, which range from mouth-blown pendants to wall sconces with handmade, glass links, are truly heirloom-quality designs. Color: White.