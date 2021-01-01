From idesign
iDesign Linus BPA-Free Plastic Divided Organizer Tote with Handle, 14.61" x 6.99" x 6.61"
DIVIDED ORGANIZER CADDY: Provides four compartments to store shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap, loofahs, sponges, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, and more VERSATILE STORAGE SOLUTION: Can also be used in the office, closet, bedroom, or wherever you need additional organization OPEN TOP DESIGN WITH INTEGRATED HANDLE: Open top design ensures that contents are always visible and accessible, while integrated handle makes it easy to take into and out of the shower MADE WITH BPA-FREE PLASTIC: Durable BPA-free clear plastic stands up to every day use and is easy to clean with mild soap and water COMPACT SIZE: Measures 14. 61" x 6. 99" x 6. 61" and is ideal for use in the shower, on bathroom counters, under sinks, or in cabinets