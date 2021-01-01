From fendi
Fendi L'Interdit Mother's Day 3-Piece Fragrance Gift Set
WHAT IT IS The flower bouquet as seen through the eyes of Givenchy. Freshly picked just in time for her special day, it is the iconic floral tribute to her eternal love. Treat her with one of the Houses elegant fragrance sets decorated with bold blossoms including a LInterdit Eau de Parfum and indulgent hydrating body lotion as well as a mini Le Rouge Deep Velvet lipstick. Givenchy introduces its iconic fragrance, LInterdit. A tribute to bold femininity, this fragrance is an invitation to defy convention and embrace your individuality. A white floral cut with dark notes, unleashing a bold luminosity that flirts with obscurity. A $146.00 value, yours for $114.00. Made in France. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES L'Interdit Eau de Parfum, 2.7 oz. L'Interdit Hydrating Body Lotion, 2.5 oz. Mini Le Rouge Deep Velvet Lipstick #37 Rouge Grain, 0.1 oz. SCENT Top notes: Orange blossom, ginger Heart notes: Jasmine, tuberose Base notes: Vetiver, patchouli ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of 20th-century fashion, Hubert de Givenchys namesake collection of architectural pieces redefined the dress codes of the era. Since its debut in 1952, the French house has remained at the forefront of craftsmanship and tailoring in its ready-to-wear and couture. Today, under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the brands offering now includes beauty, and a decidedly modern spin on separates, suiting, shoes and handbags.